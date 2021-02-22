MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It’s hard to imagine a day when we’ll gather in large crowds without a mask again.

It’s been almost a year since the pandemic made its way to Minnesota, and what we considered “normal” changed.

St. Michael resident Jenny Anderson says one of her favorite last pre-pandemic memories was going to a Minnesota Timberwolves game. She organized the first of what was supposed to be a monthly family outing with her kids and their cousins. It would be the first and last one. While looking at photos from that evening, she couldn’t help but notice everyone’s close proximity.

“Just how many people were there and how close you get to everybody,” Anderson said.

Others shared memories of their last time flying, or their last family vacation, like Dr. Sean Degerstrom from Cold Spring.

“It’s a great memory and I’m glad we did it, but then I miss that we’re not able to do that right now,” Degerstrom said

There were happy memories shared from birthdays to kids’ band concerts. Maple Grove resident Suzanne Olson remembers going to her son’s middle school honor band concert.

“I sure am hopeful that I never ever take school activities and actually in-person school and the routine of school for granted,” Olson said.

Melissa Wohlfiel of Waverly said she saw a show at the Fillmore in Minneapolis.

“I think everything after that was probably cancelled,” Wohlfiel said. “It’s just sad to think about the industry.”

Even when it was known that COVID-19 was already circulating in other parts of the country last February, it was hard to imagine how life would soon change.

“You saw it on the news, but until it really hit Minnesota directly it didn’t feel real,” Wohlfiel said.

The first confirmed case of COVID-19 was found on March 6, 2020.