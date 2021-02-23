MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Gov. Tim Walz announced Tuesday a new outreach campaign to help Minnesota families struggling amid the pandemic to afford healthy foods.
According to the governor, the Minnesota Department of Human Services collaborated with local food-producing giant General Mills to develop a Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) campaign focused on helping families with children who've struggled over the past year.
"No family should go hungry in Minnesota," Walz said, in a statement. "By connecting Minnesotans with resources and support, this public-private partnership will fight hunger and help families stay safe and healthy."
The campaign will use digital marketing to direct people to www.mnfoodhelper.org, which will connect those interested to contracted SNAP partners. The state's SNAP network offers assistance all across Minnesota.
Along with providing assistance to state officials, General Mills also worked with local media agencies to develop the campaign, the governor’s office says.
