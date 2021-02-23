MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz on Tuesday highlighted the state’s partnership with 30 community-based organizations to help get COVID-19 vaccine to diverse communities.
Walz joined community leaders at Shiloh Temple International Ministries in north Minneapolis. Last Friday, a vaccination clinic was held there with the help of M Health Fairview and the Stair Step Foundation.
“Last week, we announced the roll-out of the Vaccine Connector – a tool to help Minnesotans find out when, where, and how to get their vaccine,” Walz said. “I’m thrilled that we have invested in organizations on the ground to help connect Minnesota’s diverse communities with the vaccine. We are committed to making it as easy as possible for Minnesotans from every community to get the vaccine when it’s their turn.”
Statistics show that communities of color have increased exposure to COVID-19, but are more leery of getting vaccinated. COVID-19 Community Coordinators have been working with the state to ensure people in Minnesota have access to the Vaccine Connector and other COVID-19 information specific to their communities — including multiple languages.
In addition connecting communities with vaccines, the coordinators will help community members find critical resources to address the impacts of COVID-19, such as housing, employment, food access and more.
“COVID Community Coordinators initiative contracts with 19 culturally specific organizations to serve African American, African immigrant, American Indian, Asian American and Pacific Islander, Latinx, and LGBTQ communities in Minnesota,” the governor’s office said in a release.
MDH also has partnerships that contract with disabilities-centered community organizations and refugee service agencies. You can find COVID-19 Community Coordinators here.
More On WCCO.com: