MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police say they have reason to believe a woman found dead in St. Paul Sunday afternoon was fatally assaulted by her domestic partner.
The 36-year-old woman was found dead in the basement of a townhome on the 1500 block of Jackson Street. Her death was ruled a homicide.
An investigation led officers to Brooklyn Park Monday, according to that city’s police department, where they searched a home on the 7500 block of Brunswick Avenue. It was there police found evidence of domestic assault.
Minnesota has a domestic abuse hotline available 24 hours a day. The number is 866-223-1111.
