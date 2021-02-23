MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Days after the mother eagle featured in the EagleCam laid her first egg, she laid another over the weekend.
According to the Minnesota Nongame Wildlife Program, the second egg came around 3 p.m. Saturday. Her nest now features two eggs.
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says the first egg was laid on Feb. 16. Typically, female eagles lay two to three eggs over the course of several days. The birds will sit on their eggs to keep them warm until they hatch in roughly 35 days.
The EagleCam went live last month, allowing viewers a close-up look into the lives of Bald Eagles. Minnesota has more Bald Eagles than any other state in the lower 48.
The EagleCam is located in the Twin Cities, although the exact location is secret.
The EagleCam is made possible by donations to the Minnesota Nongame Wildlife Program. One way to keep the EagleCam running is by donating to the program on your tax return. For more information on that, click here.
