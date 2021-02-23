MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The NFL offseason reached its first milestone Tuesday as the window for tagging players opened.

The franchise and transition tags allow teams to place a one-year tender on a player, rather than signing them to a long-term contract.

Last offseason, the Vikings placed the franchise tag on safety Anthony Harris. They have no likely candidates for the tag this year.

This is just the first of many important dates in the NFL offseason. The rest are below, along with Vikings-specific notes.

February 23-March 9: During this time, teams can place the franchise or transition tag on players.

March 17: The league year begins, meaning free agents can officially sign contracts. Any previously agreed upon trades, like the Matthew Stafford trade between the Detroit Lions and Los Angeles Rams, are made official. The Vikings have not yet announced any trades. Below is a list of Vikings’ free agents, according to Spotrac:

Anthony Harris, safety

Eric Wilson, linebacker

Todd Davis, linebacker

George Iloka, safety

Rashod Hill, offensive lineman

Ameer Abdullah, running back

Sean Mannion, quarterback

Dakota Dozier, offensive lineman

Brett Jones, offensive lineman

Jaleel Johnson, defensive tackle

Chris Jones, cornerback

Ifeadi Odenigbo, defensive end

Kyle Hinton, offensive lineman

Mike Boone, running back

Chad Beebe, wide receiver

Jones, Odenigbo, Boone and Beebe are restricted free agents, which means they are free to sign with other teams, but the Vikings can give them a qualifying offer with draft-pick compensation. Hinton is an exclusive rights free agent – if the Vikings give him a one-year contract at the league minimum, he cannot sign with other teams. The rest are unrestricted free agents.

April 5: Teams with new head coaches can begin workouts. While the Vikings are not among this group, their division rival Lions are.

April 19: All teams can begin workouts.

April 19-May 1: The 2021 NFL Draft will be held in Cleveland. The Jacksonville Jaguars have the No. 1 overall pick and are expected to take Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence. The Vikings currently have the following picks:

First-round, 14th overall

Two third-round picks

Three fourth-round picks

Two fifth-round picks

One sixth-round pick

One seventh-round pick

The NFL has not yet announced compensatory picks, which teams are awarded based on players who leave during free agency.