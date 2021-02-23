MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 17-year-old girl died Monday night after crashing into a semi in central Minnesota.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened shortly before 8:30 p.m. in Maine Prairie Township, just north of Kimball, at the intersection of Highway 15 and Stearns County Road 146.
The teenager driver was headed west on the county road when she failed to stop at a stop sign and collided with a northbound semi truck. The teen’s name has yet to be released.
The driver of the semi, a 34-year-old Cosmos man, suffered minor injuries. He was not hospitalized.
Investigators say road conditions were snowy/icy at the time of the crash.
More On WCCO.com: