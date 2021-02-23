ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) – The Science Museum of Minnesota announced its reopening for Feb. 27 after closing its doors to the public last March due to COVID-19.
According to a press release, the museum will operate with limited capacity on Fridays and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Visitors can expect the facility to follow local health and safety guidelines including a mask requirement, socially distanced seating in the Omnitheater and wider walkways throughout exhibits.
The museum says fan favorites will return as well as new features including two new models of the Quetzalcoatlus, a pterosaur which is known as one of the largest flying animals in history.
The reopening comes after the museum was forced to shift to online-only programming and a temporary layoff of 400 employees last April.
To visit the Science Museum of Minnesota tickets must be purchased in advance and online at smm.org/tickets.
