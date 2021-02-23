MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities say a suspected impaired driver struck an elderly pedestrian in northern Minnesota Tuesday afternoon.
The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office said the 70-year-old woman was taken to the hospital with a life-threatening head injury.
According to the sheriff’s office, a man driving a white SUV hit the woman on Arnold Road in Rice Lake Township just before 4:30 p.m.
He ran from the scene and was found nearby. The sheriff’s office said he was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and criminal vehicular operation.
