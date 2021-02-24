MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota-based Best Buy announced Thursday it will offer paid time off for employees who get the COVID-19 vaccine.
The company also announced a one-time bonus for all hourly employees in the U.S.READ MORE: State Patrol: Forest Lake Man Dies After Hitting Semi Head-On In Scandia
Best Buy’s statement clarified employees will not have time off to get the vaccine, but rather will be gifted time off to use as they please once their vaccination has been verified. Part-time employees will receive four hours and full-timers will get double that.
RELATED: Best Buy Boosts Starting Hourly Pay To $15 An HourREAD MORE: Wisconsin GOP Seeks To Limit Ballot Drop Boxes
Employees who have side effects from the vaccine will receive additional sick time at the same rate.
The bonus will go to all hourly employees who worked for Best Buy as of Feb. 15, 2021. Part-timers will get $200 and full-time employees will receive $500.MORE NEWS: Crash Closes Ramp On I-494 In Inver Grove Heights
Target, another Minnesota company, announced earlier this month it would give hourly workers two hours of pay for each vaccine dose. The company also will provide Lyft rides to and from the appointment, and earlier this year gave $500 bonuses to more than 375,000 of its frontline team members across the country.