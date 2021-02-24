MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — More than 770,000 people in Minnesota have now received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Meanwhile, Minnesota health officials on Wednesday reported 761 new COVID-19 cases and nine more deaths.

According to the Minnesota Department of Health, the state is now at over 480,000 total positive COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began, with nearly 468,000 patients no longer needing to quarantine themselves.

With the nine additional deaths reported Wednesday, there have now been 6,443 total deaths attributed to COVID-19. About 63% of the deaths involved a patient in long-term or assisted living facilities.

In hospitals, 25,579 people who contracted the virus have required treatment, including 5,284 patients who needed intensive care. As of Tuesday, there were 59 patients with the virus in ICU and an additional 233 in non-ICU beds.

VACCINE LATEST

As of Monday, over 770,000 people have received at least one vaccine dose; 370,981 have completed the two-dose vaccine series. In total, over 1.14 million vaccine doses have been administered in the state so far.

According to MDH data, about 42.4% of those 65 years of age and older have received at least one vaccine dose.

Gov. Tim Walz on Tuesday Walz Minnesota could make more residents eligible for vaccine once the “bulk” of the 65 and older population is vaccinated. State officials could release details on the next priority group as early as the end of the week.

PUBLIC HEALTH MEASURES AND TESTING

The state’s seven-day rolling average positivity rate is at 3.7% as of Feb. 15, due to data lag. That’s slightly up from the 3.5% positivity rate recorded on Feb. 12.

In the last 24 hours, 19,822 COVID-19 tests were processed. Around 3.4 million people have been tested in the state overall.