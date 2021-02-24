MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A crash has shut down an exit ramp on a highway in the east metro Wednesday evening.
The Inver Grove Heights Police Department said the ramp from Interstate 494 eastbound to Highway 52 southbound is closed.
Happening now! Vehicle crash shutting down the ramp from eastbound 494 to southbound 52. IGHPD IGHFD Healtheast and…
Posted by Inver Grove Heights Police Department on Wednesday, February 24, 2021
No injuries have been reported. Pictures from police showed the crash involved a semi truck and at least one other vehicle.
Police said another driver fled the scene before they arrived.
This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO.com for more details.