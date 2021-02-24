MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Officers from the Eden Prairie Police Department rescued an injured bald eagle from a resident’s backyard last week.
According to the department, another eagle knocked the injured one out of the air during a fight.
RELATED: EagleCam Update: Mom Lays 2nd Egg
Officers wrapped the eagle in a blanket and placed it in a cardboard box. They took it to the Animal Emergency & Referral Center in Oakdale, where they stabilized the bird.
The next day, the eagle was taken to the University of Minnesota Raptor Center where it received a blood transfusion.
RELATED: Bald Eagle Rescued By Veteran Leaves Raptor Center For New Home
Police said the Raptor Center hopes to release the eagle back into the wild soon.