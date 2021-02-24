MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police say they have arrested a man in connection with a fatal assault in St. Paul last weekend.
The 42-year-old suspect was taken into custody Tuesday and is in the Brooklyn Park Jail. WCCO typically does not name suspects before they are charged.
On Sunday, St. Paul police found a woman dead in the basement of a townhome on Jackson Street. Her death was ruled a homicide, and on Monday investigators searched a home in Brooklyn Park.
That search turned up evidence authorities said indicated her death was the result of a domestic assault.
Minnesota has a domestic abuse hotline available 24 hours a day. The number is 866-223-1111.