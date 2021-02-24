MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — City officials in Minneapolis plan to give another update Wednesday on their preparations for the trial of Derek Chauvin, the former police officer accused of murdering George Floyd.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, Metro Transit officials and other leaders are expected to detail how they are getting the city ready for the highly-anticipated proceedings.

RELATED: Minneapolis Leaders Outline Safety Plan Ahead Of Derek Chauvin Trial

Last week, leaders said that there’ll be increasing law enforcement present in the city throughout the trial. At the time the verdict is read, up to 2,000 National Guard members could be on duty alongside 1,100 law enforcement officers from several jurisdictions. Already, security perimeters have been put up downtown around Hennepin County Government Center and Minneapolis City Hall.

The trial is slated to start in less than two weeks. Chauvin faces charges of second-degree murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s death. Three other former officers are also facing charges of aiding and abetting murder and manslaughter; their trial is currently scheduled for later this year.

RELATED: Appeals Court To Hear Oral Arguments To Reinstate 3rd-Degree Murder For Derek Chauvin

Floyd, a Black man, died on May 25 after being arrested outside a convenience store in south Minneapolis. Bystander video of the arrest showed Chauvin, who is white, kneeling on Floyd’s neck for several minutes as handcuffed Floyd repeatedly said he couldn’t breathe. The video sparked protests and riots in the Twin Cities and across the country, as well as renewed calls to end police brutality and racial inequities.

Prosecutors are trying to reinstate a third-degree murder charge against Chauvin through the Minnesota Court of Appeals, which has agreed to hear the case. The hearing is set for Monday, just seven days before the trial. The last-minute hearing The last-minute hearing could lead to an appeal to the Minnesota Supreme Court, which would almost certainly delay the start of the trial.