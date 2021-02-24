MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — St. Paul police are investigating the city’s seventh homicide of the year, which happened Tuesday evening at a bar on the city’s east side.
Two people were shot just after 8 p.m. at the St. Paul Saloon off of Earl Street and Hudson Road, just south of Interstate 94 in the Dayton’s Bluff neighborhood. A man died from their injuries at Regions Hospital, while the other victim, a woman, is said to be in stable condition.
Wednesday, authorities identified the man killed as 20-year-old Raymond Hobbs.
Investigators are still searching for the shooter or shooters. Witnesses and tipsters are asked to call 651-266-5650.