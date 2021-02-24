Sue Moores, Nutritionist with Kowalski’s Markets, shared these recipes with WCCO Mid-Morning viewers for making fish at home.
Parmesan Herb Fish Sticks With Tartar Sauce
Ingredients
1 cup panko breadcrumbs
⅓ cup Kowalski’s Parmesan Cheese, freshly grated
¾ oz. fresh Italian parsley, stems discarded, finely chopped
1 ½ tsp. Mrs. Dash Table Blend Salt-Free Seasoning Blend
1 tbsp. canola oil
½ cup flour
1 tsp. paprika
3 eggs whites, lightly beaten, whisked with 1 tbsp. water
1 lb. tilapia fillets, cut into 1 ½” strips
Directions
Spread breadcrumbs on a rimmed baking sheet; bake in a preheated 400° oven until golden-brown (about 6 min.). Transfer to a shallow dish; whisk in cheese, parsley and seasoning. Drizzle with oil; stir to combine. Mix flour with paprika; place flour-paprika mixture and eggs in separate shallow dishes. Working in batches, coat fish in flour, shaking off excess. Dip coated fish in egg, then coat with panko mixture, pressing to adhere. Bake in preheated 400° oven on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper until fish is golden-brown and cooked through (about 10 min.).
Note: This recipe may also be prepared with cod or chicken. For chicken, increase cooking time to 15-20 min. or until chicken is cooked through.
Tartar Sauce
Ingredients
1 cup Greek yogurt
3 dill pickles, finely diced
3 tsp. Dijon mustard
3 tsp. fresh lemon juice
½ tsp. Sriracha (optional)
Salt and pepper to taste