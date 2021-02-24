MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Twins fans will be able to buy tickets Wednesday morning for seating “pods” at spring training games played in Fort Myers, Florida.
In a statement, the team said that the tickets for the Twins' 14 home games at the CenturyLink Sports Complex will go on sale at 10 a.m. Wednesday via twinsbaseball.com or over the phone at 1-800-33-TWINS.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the tickets will only be available in physically-distanced seating pods that hold either groups of two or four people. Sales will be restricted to one ticket-buyer per pod.
The pods are required protocol by Major League Baseball (MLB) and the Centers for Disease Control. Per MLB regulations, the CenturyLink Sports Complex will not be open for the public to view teams on non-game days.
The Twins held their first full-squad spring workout on Tuesday. Their spring training season is slated to start Sunday with a home game against the Boston Red Sox.
The Twins full spring training schedule can be viewed here.