MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Wild will expand the number of people they have in the stands during games this weekend.
The team confirmed that number will go from 150 to 250.
Currently, only players' families and select staff are allowed in the stands. This weekend, that will change to include 40 "true fans."
All fans will sit in the Bud Light Top Shelf Lounge on the Xcel Energy Center’s club level, the team said.
The team also said the Xcel Energy Center has undergone upgrades to help keep fans and staff safe, including remodeled bathrooms with automatic sinks and toilets, self-cleaning buttons and strips in high-volume areas and a new HVAC system with specific COVID-19 filters.
Further changes to the in-stadium experience are possible, according to the Wild.