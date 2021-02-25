UPDATE: Authorities announced Friday morning that Ashton Kirk has been found and is safe.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Alexandria Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a juvenile runaway who hasn’t been seen since the weekend.
According to police, Ashton Kirk, 16, left his residence on Saturday and has not returned. He was last seen wearing a black hooded jacket, a black vest, blue jeans and tan-colored cowboy boots.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the police department at 320-763-6631.
