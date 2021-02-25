Zoe Bakes Ultimate Carrot Cake with Candied Carrot Peels
INGREDIENTS:READ MORE: Where Does Minnesota's Power Come From?
1 pound finely grated carrots
1 1/4 cups (270g) sugar
1 cup (225g) firmly packed brown sugar
1 1/4 cup (300ml) canola oil
4 extra large eggs, at room temperature
2 teaspoons pure vanilla
Finely grated zest of 1 large orange
2 1/4 cup (300g) all-purpose flour
1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder
1 teaspoon baking soda
1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1/4 teaspoon ground ginger
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon ground cloves
1/4 teaspoon freshly ground nutmegs
1 1/4 cups (145g) sweetened shredded coconut
1 cup chopped dried fruit (apricots and cherries)
Cream Cheese Frosting:READ MORE: Thieves Target High-End Liquor In Downtown Mpls. Restaurant Burglaries
24 ounces cream cheese, softened
12 ounces unsalted butter, softened
2 teaspoons pure vanilla
1/4 teaspoon lemon extract (optional)
2 teaspoons lemon juice
3 cups confectioners’ sugar
2 tablespoons Lyle’s Golden Syruphttp://www.assoc-amazon.com/e/ir?t=zoebakes-20&l=as2&o=1&a=B0001590BY&camp=217145&creative=399369
2 cups sweetened shredded coconut for pressing on the outside of the cake
Instructions: https://zoebakes.com/2018/06/15/ultimate-carrot-cake-revisited/MORE NEWS: How Do Minnesota's Vaccination Efforts Stack Up To Other States?
Candied Carrots: https://zoebakes.com/2019/01/10/ultimate-carrot-cake-with-candied-carrot-peels/