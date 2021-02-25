MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A teenager who was injured in a truck and horse-drawn buggy collision in western Wisconsin has died.
The 17-year-old was driving the buggy on the evening of Feb. 18, when it was hit by a truck on Highway M near 30th Avenue in Barron County. The teen was flown to an area hospital in serious condition.
The Barron County Sheriff’s Department says it was informed on Wednesday that the teenager had died.
A 16-year-old occupant was taken to a nearby hospital for minor injuries, and the truck driver was treated and released at the scene.
A funeral has been arranged for the weekend; many horses and buggies in the area are set to gather at the Highway V and Highway M intersection north of Rice Lake. The sheriff’s department advises those around the area to stay aware of the large presence.
The collision remains under investigation.
