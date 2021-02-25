MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota Timberwolves guard Malik Beasley is facing a 12-game suspension, the NBA announced Thursday.
The Athletic’s Shams Charania was the first to report Beasley’s suspension.
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Malik Beasley — a Most Improved Player candidate — is being suspended 12 games by the NBA for conduct stemming from charges in offseason, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 25, 2021
“As an organization, we fully support today’s decision by the NBA. As we work together with Malik to advance his development as a player and a person, we look forward to seeing his growth,” President of Basketball Operations Gersson Rosas said in a statement.
Earlier this month, Beasley was sentenced to serve 120 days in the workhouse after pleading guilty to a felony count of threats of violence. The suspensions stems from that incident.
According to a criminal complaint, Beasley used a rifle to threaten a family who was on the Parade of Homes tour in September and stopped at the Plymouth home he rents with his wife.
Beasley has been ordered to serve his 120 days after the NBA season ends. His sentencing also included three years probation and drug testing. He must also complete anger management training, and pay a $3,000 fine. If he abides by these terms, his conviction will be reduced to a misdemeanor. He is no long allowed to own firearms.
This season, the 24-year-old guard is averaging 20.5 points for the Wolves.
