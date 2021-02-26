MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minneapolis Public School District is honoring one of it’s own. Today is Tyler Johnson Day.

The North High School grad went on to play football at the University of Minnesota, and became a Super Bowl Champion this month.

Number 18 did it in his rookie year in the NFL with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Inside all Minneapolis Public school buildings, teachers, staff and students celebrate the accomplishments of Tyler Johnson.

“They were showing highlights of him and videos of him all day it was pretty cool, “ said Tyrone Johnson.

Tyler’s dad, Tyrone, works at Sheridan where they honored the former North High Polar for being a part of a Super Bowl Champion team.

“It’s a blessing to be in the position right now to see my son do what he loves to do and then be acknowledged for it, “ Johnson said.

#MPSTJDAY went viral as many shared stories of Tyler, his family and the community that has and continues to supported him.

“With me and Tyrone coming from Minneapolis Public Schools it’s amazing that they are honoring what my child has done, “ said Lacreasha Johnson.

Lacreasha Johnson, Tyler’s Mom, give credit to MPS.

“He has had amazing role models from the teachers, principals, the counselors coaches and so it really does take a village and we have to acknowledge those great people that have been in his life to help guide him,” said Lacreasha Johnson

Tyler attended City View Elementary and Northeast Middle School before landing at North High.

It was his second time attending the high school, the first time he was just an infant.

“I has Tyler when I was a senior here at North and so he went to school with me and then for it to come back around here that he went here for high school and graduated,” Lacreasha Johnson said.

With this type of support the Johnson’s believe Tyler is destined to continue to amaze us all.

“Hey he can do it again next year and the year after so we believe that he is just going to continue to have a great career and just keep going on beyond our expectations, “ Lacreasha Johnson said.

Hennepin County is recognizing Tyler Johnson tonight by lighting up the Lowry Avenue Bridge in Minneapolis.