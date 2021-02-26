MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — An investigation is underway following a fatal crash early Friday morning in south Minneapolis.
The Minneapolis Police Department says the crash happened around 1:30 a.m. on the 2600 block of Cedar Avenue South, in the city’s Phillips neighborhood.
First responders found a driver with serious injuries after his car had slammed into a tree. Emergency crews pulled the man from the vehicle and brought him to Hennepin Healthcare, where he died a short time later.
Investigators are working to determine what led up to the crash. Anyone with information on what happened is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave an anonymous tip online.
The name of the driver will be released by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office.
