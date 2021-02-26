MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 19-year-old woman died on Thursday night after crashing into a street sweeper in northwestern Minnesota.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened shortly before 10 p.m. in Hubbard Township on Highway 75, near 460th Street southwest.
The street sweeper was traveling north on the highway when the woman, driving south, crossed into the center line. The two collided, and she was ejected from her car.
The woman, from Ada, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The street sweeper came to rest in the east ditch, and the driver suffered non-life threatening injuries.
