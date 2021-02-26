MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — An overnight standoff is continuing Friday morning in Duluth with a suspect whom police say shot and killed a K-9 officer.
The Duluth Police Department says the standoff started Thursday night after officers responded to a report of domestic assault at a home on the 2300 block of West 4th Street, in the city’s Lincoln Park neighborhood.
The suspect, a man who had felony warrants out for his arrest, refused to surrender.
Police sent a K-9 named Luna to apprehend the man, but he shot the dog. Officers returned fire and retreated from the home. No officers were hurt.
Luna was brought to an emergency veterinary clinic for treatment but died shortly after arriving.
Police set up a perimeter around the scene. They asked the public to stay away from the area as the man is “dangerous, armed and uncooperative.”
