MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A man is dead after a shooting in Acton Township on Friday evening.
According to the Meeker County Sheriff’s office, deputies arrived at the 26100 block of 545th Avenue a little before 10:45 p.m. They found a man outside of the home with a gunshot wound. He died from his injuries at the scene.READ MORE: Heat From Fire Caused Loaded Gun To Discharge, Injuring Wisconsin Firefighter
At this time, there is no one in custody. The sheriff does not believe this was a random incident, and there is no threat to the public.READ MORE: Man Who Was Fatally Shot While Driving In Northeast Minneapolis Identified As Victor Pablo
A homicide investigation is ongoing.MORE NEWS: Man Fatally Stabbed In Apparent Domestic Incident In South Mpls. Identified As Richard Thomas Lee
More On WCCO.com: