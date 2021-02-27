MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Wadena County Sheriff’s Office says two people were killed and one deputy was injured after a traffic stop ended in a shootout Saturday night.
The sheriff’s office said a deputy pulled over a driver near 205th Avenue and 270th Street in North Germany Township around 8:45 p.m.
A “struggle” broke out between the deputy and the driver, according to the sheriff’s office, and then another driver arrived on scene.
An officer from the Sebeka Police Department showed up. The sheriff’s office said “at least one” of the drivers shot at officers and one of the officers shot back. All four people in the struggle were shot.
One of the drivers died at the scene, while the other later died at a hospital.
The deputy was taken to a hospital with “serious but non-life threatening injuries.” The officer from Sebeka was shot in the vest and did not need medical care.
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating.
