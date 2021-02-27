MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Minnesota health officials on Saturday reported an additional 826 cases of COVID-19 and 13 deaths.
The new update from the Minnesota Department of Health brings the state’s total case count to 483,790, with 6,475 total fatalities. Of the deaths reported Saturday, eight took place in long-term care facilities. Since the beginning of the pandemic, roughly 63% of deaths have taken place in assisted living facilities or nursing homes.
Meanwhile, as of Thursday over 1.2 million COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the state, with more than 48% Minnesotans 65 and older receiving at least one dose of the vaccine series. Roughly 7.7% of the state’s population has received both doses.
In the last 24 hours, the state has completed roughly 28,000 COVID-19 tests. More than 3.4 million Minnesotans have been tested for the virus since March.
In all, 25,714 Minnesotans have been hospitalized because of COVID-19, with 5,304 of those cases hospitalized in the ICU.
Of the people who have contracted the virus, 469,959 no longer need to self-isolate.
