MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The mayor of Minneapolis is hearing directly from community leaders ahead of trial of Derek Chauvin, the former officer accused of killing George Floyd.
Mayor Jacob Frey met with leaders at the Urban League Twin Cities in Minneapolis Saturday morning.
The Minneapolis Democrat says he wants to hear directly from them as the city prepares for the trial. Leaders say they do have concerns.
“We are here to speak our truth, to state the African-American community in particular is on edge, anxious, and is very concerned about what is going to happen with the upcoming Chauvin murder trial,” Urban League Twin Cities CEO Steven Belton said.
Frey also held a similar discussion at Park Avenue Church. His office says he will host more in the coming week.
“We’ve got to get out into the community, we got to hear from the community. We’ve got to hear about their concerns because we know this is going to be a very difficult and traumatic time throughout our city. It is up to us as public officials to hear from people,” Frey said.
