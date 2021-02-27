CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Gov. Tim Walz laid out plans for who’s next to get the COVID-19 vaccine this week, and some Minnesotans are not happy about it.

A car rally was organized outside the State Capitol Saturday. The people there were members of the Facebook group Vaccinate the Vulnerable Minnesota.

Organizers say the new plan under-prioritizes Minnesotans with high-risk disabilities and underlying health conditions.

The governor’s plan does include vaccinating people with some specific high-risk health condition during the next round, but the group says it doesn’t go far enough.

A mom whose child has special needs hopes they will get moved up on the vaccination list.

“We have been at home for a year. We go nowhere. She hasn’t seen her dad in a year except at a distance, to keep her safe,” Pam Herbstritt said. “She was on a vent a year and a half ago. She’s got spastic quadriplegia. She can’t produce a cough by herself. And she is, right now with the rollout, with the general public.”

