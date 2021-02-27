MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Gov. Tim Walz laid out plans for who’s next to get the COVID-19 vaccine this week, and some Minnesotans are not happy about it.
A car rally was organized outside the State Capitol Saturday. The people there were members of the Facebook group Vaccinate the Vulnerable Minnesota.
Organizers say the new plan under-prioritizes Minnesotans with high-risk disabilities and underlying health conditions.
The governor’s plan does include vaccinating people with some specific high-risk health condition during the next round, but the group says it doesn’t go far enough.
A mom whose child has special needs hopes they will get moved up on the vaccination list.
“We have been at home for a year. We go nowhere. She hasn’t seen her dad in a year except at a distance, to keep her safe,” Pam Herbstritt said. “She was on a vent a year and a half ago. She’s got spastic quadriplegia. She can’t produce a cough by herself. And she is, right now with the rollout, with the general public.”
WCCO reached out to Walz’s office for comment and are waiting to hear back.
More On WCCO.com: