MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A day after Johnson & Johnson’s one-shot COVID-19 vaccine gained authorization for emergency use, the Minnesota Department of Health reported 813 new cases and eight more deaths.

The latest numbers from the state, released Sunday, bring the total case count to 484,594; 6,483 Minnesotans have died from the virus.

One of the deaths reported Sunday was a 30- to 34-year-old in Hennepin County. The other seven who died were all 55 or older. About 63% of the total deaths have occurred in long-term care facilities.

Meanwhile, more than 1.3 million doses of the vaccine have been administered in Minnesota. About 452,000 people have received the full sequence, while around 878,000 have received their first dose.

In the last 24 hours, the state processed 29,143 tests. More than 3.4 million Minnesotans have been tested since the start of the pandemic.

The total number of hospitalizations now stands at 25,719; 5,306 of those cases required intensive care.

Of those who contracted COVID, 470,819 no longer need to self-isolate.

On Saturday, Gov. Tim Walz called the Johnson & Johnson vaccine a “game-changer.” Minnesota is expected to announce the allocation of the new vaccine as soon as the Centers for Disease Control releases their recommendations for its use.