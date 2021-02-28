MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Dozens of people gathered at the Minnesota State Capitol Sunday to raise awareness about an issue halfway across the world.
Protesters showed distain for an ongoing military coup in Burma, also known as Myanmar. The military put President Aung San Suu Kyi and other political leaders under house arrest.
The move has sparked large protests in the country, which has led to a crackdown that the United Nations Human Rights Office says has left at least 18 dead.
Many of the protesters in St. Paul Sunday were Burmese, and wanted to show solidarity with protesters in their home country.
