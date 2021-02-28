MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar says lawmakers will have to take on federal minimum wage another time after a failed attempt to raise it in Washington D.C.
U.S. House members passed their version of President Joe Biden's nearly $2 trillion COVID-19 relief bill, but the Senate's bill will not include an increase the federal minimum wage. It was stripped out of the Senate version due to a procedural issue.
Klobuchar said during an appearance on "WCCO Sunday Morning" that her fellow Democrats will address the topics in other ways.
"We'll have to consider that separately maybe in the next few months, in the next few weeks. There may be other ways to do it, but we need to increase the minimum wage. It hasn't been increased for over a decade since I first got to the Senate," Klobuchar said.
The bill will likely pass the Senate when it gets there. It only needs a simple majority, and Democrats hold the majority.