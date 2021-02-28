MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — After a spring-like day in Minnesota Saturday, we’re back to winter after a fresh batch of snow Sunday.
The heaviest snow was past Minneapolis by 11 a.m., but the narrow band of storms was continuing to move eastward.
Areas to the north and west of the metro saw impressive snowfall reports, with 8.5 inches in St. Augusta and 6.5 inches in Minnesota.
The Minnesota State Patrol said there were 55 crashes statewide from 7 a.m. to noon and 45 vehicles spun out or went off the road.
Another pocket of fast-moving snow should align over Interstate 94 overnight into Monday, according to WCCO Director of Meteorology Mike Augustyniak. Less than an inch of snow will fall in most parts of the state.
Temperatures were falling Sunday, and the high Monday will be in 20s for most of the state. Highs should climb back into the 40s the rest of the week.
