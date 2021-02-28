MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis police say a man died “from an act of violence” Sunday evening in the Willard-Hay neighborhood.
Officers were called to the 2400 block of Golden Valley Road at about 8:27 p.m. on a report of a man who wasn’t breathing. The man had died by the time they arrived.
Police are still investigating, and are asking for anyone with information on what led up to the victim’s death to contact Crime Stoppers of Minnesota online or call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
