MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minnesota lawmaker highlighted a bill Sunday at the State Capitol that he hopes will stop systemic racism.
Rep. John Thompson, DFL-St. Paul, has a bill he says can help end racial injustice in Minnesota. He says Gov. Tim Walz has agreed to support it and its Senate counterpart.READ MORE: Gov. Walz Education Plan Focuses On Racial Equity, Closing Achievement Gap
Thompson says it will address economic development in underserved communities.
“It’s to have a conversation about when are we going to have our fair share,” Thompson said. “Every six months there’s a legislative session that comes here, and it seems like certain communities are left out, and so I definitely want to have that conversation and definitely invest.”READ MORE: Mpls. Music Legend J.D. Steele’s New Documentary Captures Elder Voices On Systemic Racism
The Government Finance and Election Committee will vote on the bill on Thursday.
Racial Justice was also front and center at an event in Minneapolis Sunday. The Basilica of Saint Mary held what they called a “Neighborhood Pilgrimage.”MORE NEWS: Matt Dumba Stays The Course On His Mission To End Racism In Hockey
Participants walked over two miles through the Sumner and Lowry Hill neighborhoods. Along the way, they discussed the practice of pilgrimage in the Catholic tradition, and how to use it as a way to address racial reconciliation. There was also time for prayer. This was part of the Basilica’s Black History Month celebration.