MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis police say an AMBER Alert is issued Sunday night after an SUV was stolen with 2-year-old Raylene Childs inside.
Police say the SUV — a beige 2003 Honda Pilot with Minnesota license plates FWH585 — was taken at about 8:40 p.m. outside of Rusty Taco on the 500 block of East Hennepin Avenue. The suspect is a Black man who was last seen wearing a black jacket and gray pants.
Childs is 3-feet tall, weighs about 45 pounds and has curly black hair in pigtails. She was last seen wearing a pink and yellow jacket, black stretch pants and pink shoes.
Check back for more details in this developing story.
More On WCCO.com: