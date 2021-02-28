CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV
MINNEAPOLIS

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A woman is dead after a shooting Sunday morning in north Minneapolis.

According to the Minneapolis Police Department, a ShotSpotter notification called officers to the 3200 block of Logan Avenue North around 6:20 a.m.

They found a woman with a gunshot wound. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition and later died.

The shooting is under investigation.