MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A woman is dead after a shooting Sunday morning in north Minneapolis.
According to the Minneapolis Police Department, a ShotSpotter notification called officers to the 3200 block of Logan Avenue North around 6:20 a.m.
They found a woman with a gunshot wound. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition and later died.
The shooting is under investigation.
