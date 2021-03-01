MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesotans will soon have access to what Gov. Tim Walz calls a “game changer” in the fight against COVID-19.

On Saturday, the FDA authorized the Johnson & Johnson vaccine for emergency use. The vaccine is the third to be authorized for use in the United States following the shots from Pfizer and Moderna.

Still, the newly-approved vaccine has some considerable differences from the earlier two drugs.

RELATED: 62 Minnesotans Learn Their First COVID Vaccine Doses Were Mistakenly Diluted

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine was tested in an international study of about 40,000 people. The study revealed the vaccine is 66% effective overall in preventing symptomatic disease.

When it comes to preventing severe cases of COVID-19, the vaccine is 85% effective, Johnson & Johnson says. The vaccine is 100% effective in preventing hospitalizations and deaths.

The vaccine is also unique in that it only requires a single dose. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines both require two shots to be fully effective.

“When it’s only one injection, that makes it a lot less complicated,” said Dr. Frank Rhame with Allina Health.

RELATED: Minnesotans Argue State Not Appropriately Prioritizing Vaccines For Those With Underlying Conditions

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine can also be stored in a refrigerator, making it easier to transport than vaccines that require subzero coolers.

Johnson & Johnson says the supply will start small, with only about 4 million doses. However, production will quickly ramp up. By the end of March, there’s expected to be 20 million doses of the vaccine.

When asked via a Twitter poll, WCCO-TV viewers were split on which vaccine to take if they had a choice.

According to Rhames, the best vaccine to take is the one that is available to you.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine study also indicated that the shot offered protection against some of the new COVID-19 variants. Those variants were not in circulation when the trials were done for the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.