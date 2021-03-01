Title: Account Executive
Department: Sales
JOB DESCRIPTION:
• We are searching for an energetic and extremely motivated multi-platform sales professional.
• Candidate must possess strong presentation and communication skills, experience working with advertising agencies, growing market share, and closing new business and digital.
• Sell television time and digital/new media for WCCO-TV and all digital platforms including WCCO.com and CBSN-Minnesota. Generate revenue with new accounts by prospecting businesses.
• Sell across 14 CBS Television Stations group owned & operated markets (multi-market selling).
• Achieve monthly/quarterly sales goals.
• Create, develop and maintain strong working relationships with clients.
• Effectively research and cultivate new business clientele.
• Develop sales tools to effectively present and position the television station during the sales process.
• Handle all paperwork in a timely manner.
• Other duties as assigned.
REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS:
• Persuasiveness, sales ability, results-oriented, ability to demonstrate leadership and team values.
• Excellent communication and presentation skills, computer proficiency required.
PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS:
• Bachelor’s degree preferred.
• Previous media/sponsorship sales experience.
• Experience in media (3+ years) preferred.
ONLY ONLINE APPLICATIONS WILL BE ACCEPTED
