Gov. Says MN Ranks 5th In Nation For Vaccination RateBy WCCO-TV
Filed Under:Coronavirus In Minnesota, COVID-19, COVID-19 Vaccine

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — As March begins in Minnesota, over 900,000 people in the state have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose. Meanwhile, health officials on Monday reported 636 more virus cases and three more deaths.

According to the update from Minnesota’s health department, there have been about a total of 485,000 COVID-19 cases discovered in the state since the pandemic began nearly one year ago. A vast majority of those people who contracted the virus, about 471,600 of them, have recovered and no longer need isolation.

The state’s death toll is now 6,486, with about 63% of those deaths occurring in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

Last week, Gov. Tim Walz said the state plans on vaccinating 70% of seniors in the state, with at least one dose, by the end of March before expanding vaccine eligibility. As of Feb. 27, nearly 53% of those 65 years of age and older have had at least one vaccine dose.

On Monday, Walz said that Minnesota ranks fifth in the nation for vaccinations.

In total, nearly 1.4 million vaccine doses have been administered in Minnesota. More than 900,000 people have received at least one vaccine dose and 467,300 have completed the two-dose vaccine series.

The state’s positivity rate, a seven-day average, is 3.6% as of Feb. 18, due to data lag.