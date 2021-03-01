Minnesotans Enjoy First Day Of Meteorological SpringMonday is the first day of meteorological spring and it doesn't feel like it, but the rest of this week will be a different story.

Minnesota Weather: Narrow Band Drops Snow Throughout Central MinnesotaAfter a spring-like day in Minnesota Saturday, we're back to winter after a fresh batch of snow Sunday.

Family Shocked To Find Water In Gas Tank - And More Shocked By How It Got ThereA Minnesota couple's day trip to Duluth ended in a costly car repair bill after they discovered their gas tank was full of water.

Walk Like A Penguin: How To Avoid Falling During RefreezeDebbie Luna is one of many Minnesotans who fell victim to the refreeze.

Potholes Beginning To Pop Up In Metro Following Deep FreezeA deep-freeze like the one we just went through causes ice to expand in the street. When it melts, the water seeps out, taking asphalt with it. That's when repairs are needed.