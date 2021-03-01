MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Meteorological spring is March, April and May and that just makes it easier for record keeping for meteorologists. So Monday is the first day of meteorological spring and it doesn’t feel like it, but the rest of this week will be a different story.

Dawn Norman, a Crystal resident, is a fan of the change.

“I just enjoy all the seasons, so bring it on, Minnesota,” she said.

In Excelsior, March 1 means opening day of Adele’s frozen custard shop.

“It’s a good day. It’s sunny, there’s no clouds in the sky. Adele’s is opening, it’s got to be a sure sign of spring,” said Emma Crowell, the general manager of Adele’s Frozen Custard.

And you can say local residents like the Coverdales are very familiar with it.

“We come here on March 1 only for the last twelve years,” said John Coverdale.

While no one there Monday has to worry much about their frozen custard melting, some are looking forward to the up and coming snow melt.

“We are going to be slammed. We are hopefully going to get our patio opened up as some of the snow melts off of it,” said Crowell.

By the end of this week most of the snow should be gone in the metro.

“As soon as this white stuff goes and the ground dries up enough, we are going camping,” said Coverdale.

Of course, you still have your hardcore cold weather dwellers.

“I go out in negative 20 and enjoy it. We put KT tape on our face to protect from the frostbite,” said Kim Rudd, a Plymouth resident.

But even they are willing to trade in the skis for some wheels soon.

“I’m looking forward to change. I just got did the Birkebeiner and I’m looking forward to getting on my bike,” said Rudd.

And there’s the one thing everyone agrees on.

“Enjoying the vitamin D, sunshine, it’s awesome,” exclaimed Rudd.