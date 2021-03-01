MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The NCAA has revealed its logo for the 2022 Women’s Final Four, which is set to take place in Minneapolis.
The logo incorporates iconic Minneapolis locales like the Stone Arch Bridge and the Mississippi River. It was designed by Indianapolis firm Section 127.
"Our women's basketball community is excited to return to Minnesota, which has a long history of love and support for the game," said Lynn Holzman, NCAA vice president of women's basketball.
The 2022 Women’s Final Four will take place at Target Center April 1 and 3. Ticket information will be available after the 2021 Final Four, which will take place in San Antonio in early April.
Minneapolis last hosted the event in 1995. The city hosted the men’s Final Four at U.S. Bank Stadium in 2019.