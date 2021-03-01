CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV
Filed Under:Acton Township, Fatal Shooting

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities have identified the man killed in a shooting in Acton Township last week.

A 23-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the shooting.

The Meeker County Sheriff’s Office said 42-year-old Devon Remmel was shot to death at a residence on the 26100 block of 545th Avenue Friday evening after a confrontation between multiple people.

Authorities searched a home on the 700 block of Main Street in Hutchinson Sunday, which led to the arrest of the 23-year-old. He is awaiting charges in the Meeker County Jail.