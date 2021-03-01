MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities have identified the man killed in a shooting in Acton Township last week.
A 23-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the shooting.
The Meeker County Sheriff’s Office said 42-year-old Devon Remmel was shot to death at a residence on the 26100 block of 545th Avenue Friday evening after a confrontation between multiple people.
Authorities searched a home on the 700 block of Main Street in Hutchinson Sunday, which led to the arrest of the 23-year-old. He is awaiting charges in the Meeker County Jail.
More On WCCO.com:
- Minneapolis To Hire 6 ‘Influencers’ To Spread City-Approved Messaging To Public During Derek Chauvin Trial
- Minneapolis Police: Raylene Childs, 2, Found Safe After AMBER Alert Issued
- 2 Killed, Deputy Injured In Wadena County Shootout
- Minnesotans Argue State Not Appropriately Prioritizing Vaccines For Those With Underlying Conditions