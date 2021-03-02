MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — One person is dead and another hospitalized with serious injuries after a crash in Belle Plaine Township Tuesday morning.
The crash on Union Hill Boulevard North involved two vehicles and happened around 8 a.m., according to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office.
A driver in a Hyundai Elantra going north hit a Chevrolet pickup truck going south.
The driver of the Elantra was pronounced dead at the scene. The other driver was taken to a local hospital before being airlifted to North Memorial.
The sheriff’s office said “it has not been determined if alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash.”
