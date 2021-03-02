MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two men are in custody in connection to a fatal shooting last week in central Minnesota.
The Meeker County Sheriff's Office says two 23-year-old men from Hutchinson were arrested following a homicide investigation into the fatal Friday night shooting in Acton Township, which is about 80 miles west of Minneapolis.
Killed in the shooting was 42-year-old Devon Remmel, of rural Grove City. Investigators say the shooting happened after a confrontation between several people occurred at a home on the 26100 block of 545th Avenue. Remmel died at the scene.
On Sunday, officers executed a search warrant in Hutchinson and made the first arrest. That suspect was booked into a jail on assault charges. The following day, a SWAT team arrested the second man in Hutchinson. He was booked on charges of murder and assault.
The sheriff’s office says the shooting remains under investigation.
