MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 32-year-old Eagan woman is accused of threatening neighbors with a machete and cutting wires inside a utility box last week, resulting in 50 or more people being without phone or internet service, according to charges filed in Dakota County.

Kathryn Joyce is charged with threats of violence and first-degree criminal damage to property, which are both felonies, in connection to the alleged crimes that began on Feb. 24.

According to the complaint, officers were dispatched on Feb. 25 to Meadowlark Court in Eagan and located a woman, later identified as Joyce, who was screaming. There, an employee of the area’s internet and telephone provider told police that Joyce had damaged a utility box earlier in the day by opening the box and cutting several wires. The damage resulted in about 50 to 60 people being cut off from internet and telephone service. The repair was estimated at about $10,000.

Joyce is also accused of approaching a neighbor’s house while swinging a machete on Feb. 24, and the neighbors left their home due to their fear of Joyce. They believed her threats to be ethnically motivated, the complaint said.

On Feb. 26, the victims asked police to standby while they gathered some belongings from their house. Joyce then approached their vehicle swinging a baseball bat, according to the complaint, and was arrested shortly after.

If convicted, Joyce could face up to five years in prison per charge.